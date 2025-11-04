Pacers' Quenton Jackson: Picks up hamstring injury
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Jackson is questionable to return to Monday's game against Milwaukee due to right hamstring soreness, Tony East of Forbes.com reports.
Jackson departed the matchup in the third quarter and went immediately to the locker room for further evaluation. RayJ Dennis and Taelon Peter would presumably be asked to step up if Jackson can't return.
