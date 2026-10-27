Jackson contributed four points (1-3 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds and four assists across 27 minutes during Monday's 110-102 loss to the Bucks.

Jackson struggled to make an impact offensively despite receiving significant playing time with Andrew Nembhard (neck) unavailable. The guard attempted just three shots and failed to record a steal or block, limiting his fantasy contributions. Jackson could continue seeing additional minutes while Indiana's backcourt remains shorthanded, but his inconsistent scoring makes him a risky option outside deeper leagues.