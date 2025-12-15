Jackson (hamstring) tallied one point (0-3 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT) and three rebounds across eight minutes in Sunday's 108-89 loss to the Wizards.

After an extended absence due to a right hamstring strain, Jackson had been upgraded to available for the Pacers' previous game Friday against the 76ers, but he was left out of the rotation in a 10-point loss. He remained on the bench for the entire first half of Sunday's contest before checking into the game early in the third quarter in what was his first appearance at the NBA level since Nov. 3. Jackson wasn't particularly productive during his time on the court, but it wouldn't be surprising if he eventually earned more playing time on the wing at the expense of fellow two-way player Ethan Thompson or journeyman Garrison Mathews.