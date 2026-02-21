Pacers' Quenton Jackson: Pops for 21 points in loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Jackson racked up 21 points (8-13 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), three rebounds and three assists across 23 minutes during Friday's 131-118 loss to the Wizards.
Jackson tallied at least 19 points for the third time in his past four appearances, continuing to provide Indiana with an offensive spark off the bench. While his recent production has been encouraging, being on a two-way contract, Jackson only has a limited number of games remaining. At best, he should be viewed as a possible streaming candidate, if and when his role is moderately significant.
