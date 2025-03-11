Jackson logged five points (2-8 FG, 1-3 3Pt), three rebounds, five assists and two steals over 14 minutes during Monday's 121-103 loss to Chicago.
Jackson has logged double digit minutes in his last two games, as Tyrese Haliburton sat out a third straight game due to a hip injury Monday. Jackson has struggled with his shot with a 3-of-12 mark from the field, but in 27 total minutes during that stretch, he has produced a combined eight assists and three steals. He still has a lot of work to do to emerge on the radar of most fantasy formats.
