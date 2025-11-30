Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.
Pacers' Quenton Jackson: Ruled out for Monday
Jackson (hamstring) will remain on the inactive list for Monday's game against the Cavs.
Jackson still isn't practicing and continues to get ruled out 24 hours in advance of tip-off, which suggests he's not close. He should be considered week-to-week until the Pacers offer a timetable for his return.