Jackson (ankle) won't play in Friday's game against the Thunder, Dustin Dopirak of The Indianapolis Star reports.

Jackson is sidelined for at least one game with right ankle soreness, but head coach Rick Carlisle notes that the guard could be available for Monday's tilt in Atlanta. With Jackson out of the lineup Friday, the door is open for T.J. McConnell and Ben Sheppard to take on a more sizable role in the backcourt rotation.