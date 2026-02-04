Jackson had 24 points (9-10 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 4-6 FT), three assists, three steals and one rebound over 17 minutes during Tuesday's 131-122 loss to Utah.

With multiple key contributors sidelined in the second leg of this back-to-back set, Jackson saw increased burn and torched the nets, albeit in a losing effort. The two-way player tied the team-high mark in points and led Indiana with a season-high-tying three steals. Still, the 27-year-old guard logged just one minute over Indiana's previous five outings, so he isn't expected to see meaningful minutes unless injuries arise in the backcourt.