Pacers' Quenton Jackson: Shifting to bench
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Jackson isn't in the starting lineup for Monday's game against the Celtics, Sean Grande of NBC Sports Boston reports.
Jackson has started the Pacers' last two games, but he'll rotate to the bench for Monday's clash. Ethan Thompson will enter the starting lineup in Jackson's place.
