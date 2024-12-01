Jackson will come off the bench in Sunday's matchup against Memphis, Tony East of SI.com reports.
With Andrew Nembhard (knee) making his return to game action, Jackson will retreat to the bench. The 26-year-old has started in six consecutive games, during which he averaged 10.7 points, 3.2 assists and 2.8 rebounds across 25.2 minutes per game.
