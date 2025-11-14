Pacers' Quenton Jackson: Still out Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Jackson (hamstring) will remain on the inactive list for Saturday's game versus the Raptors.
Jackson is set to miss his sixth straight game Saturday, and the Pacers have not provided any updates on his recovery from the hamstring injury. Until he's cleared for 5-on-5 work, we can assume he's not close and will consider him week-to-week.
