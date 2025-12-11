Pacers' Quenton Jackson: Will play in G League
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Jackson (hamstring) will be available for Thursday's G League game against the Wisconsin Herd, Dustin Dopirak of The Indianapolis Star reports.
Jackson has been sidelined since Nov. 3 with a hamstring strain, but coach Rick Carlisle said he's ramping up well. Following Thursday's G League game, Jackson will then travel to Philadelphia for Friday's NBA game against the 76ers.
