Pacers' Quenton Jackson: Won't go against Pistons
RotoWire Staff
Jackson (hamstring) is out for Monday's game against the Pistons.
Jackson will miss a 10th straight contest due to a right hamstring strain. His next chance to suit up comes Wednesday against the Raptors.
