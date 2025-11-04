default-cbs-image
Jackson (hamstring) will not play Wednesday against the Nets.

Jackson officially has a strain after leaving Monday's 117-115 loss to the Bucks. It's not clear how long he'll be sidelined for, but hamstring injuries can linger if not treated carefully. Ben Sheppard and RayJ Dennis could see more minutes in the meantime for an injury-plagued Indiana squad.

