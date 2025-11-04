Pacers' Quenton Jackson: Won't play Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Jackson (hamstring) will not play Wednesday against the Nets.
Jackson officially has a strain after leaving Monday's 117-115 loss to the Bucks. It's not clear how long he'll be sidelined for, but hamstring injuries can linger if not treated carefully. Ben Sheppard and RayJ Dennis could see more minutes in the meantime for an injury-plagued Indiana squad.
More News
-
Pacers' Quenton Jackson: Does not return Monday•
-
Pacers' Quenton Jackson: Picks up hamstring injury•
-
Pacers' Quenton Jackson: Erupts for double-double•
-
Pacers' Quenton Jackson: Starting vs. Atlanta•
-
Pacers' Quenton Jackson: Light minutes in season debut•
-
Pacers' Quenton Jackson: Cleared to play Sunday•