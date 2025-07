Dennis (rest) is in the starting lineup ahead of Friday's Summer League game against the Pelicans.

Dennis sat out Thursday's game, the front end of the Pacers' back-to-back, but will return to action Friday for their Summer League finale. He appeared in 11 regular-season games last season, averaging 2.7 points, 1.3 assists and 1.1 rebounds in 6.4 minutes per contest.