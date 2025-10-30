Dennis supplied 17 points (6-13 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five rebounds and five assists in 30 minutes during Wednesday's 107-105 loss to Dallas.

Despite the Pacers losing their fourth consecutive game to start the season and countless players to injury, Dennis has stepped up in a major way, scoring 10+ points and dishing at least five assists for the second consecutive game. While Ben Sheppard remains the team's starting point guard for now, it wouldn't be shocking if Dennis supplants him in the near future due to his production.