Dennis (rest) is out for Thursday's Summer League game against the Knicks, Dustin Dopirak of The Indianapolis Star reports.

Dennis has started three contests for the Pacers in the Summer League, and the team has decided to give some of their other young players an extended look Thursday. Through three outings this summer, the two-way player has averaged 16.0 points, 6.0 assists, 2.3 steals and 2.3 three-pointers in 27.7 minutes per contest.