Dennis (back) is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Bucks.

Dennis is in jeopardy of missing Monday's contest due to a low back sprain. The two-way player has seen significant minutes for the injury-riddled Pacers, averaging 9.2 points, 4.6 assists and 2.8 rebounds in 25.6 minutes per contest across five regular-season games. If he's ultimately ruled out, Ben Sheppard, Taelon Peter and Mac McClung are candidates for increased playing time.