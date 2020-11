Hammonds agreed Thursday with the Pacers on an Exhibit 10 contract, Scott Agness of FieldhouseFiles.com reports.

After electing to forgo his senior season at Georgia, the 6-foot-9 forward ultimately went undrafted Wednesday, but he was able to quickly catch on with the Pacers. Hammonds will be given the opportunity to compete for a roster spot in training camp, but he's most likely being evaluated for a position with the Pacers' G League affiliate in Fort Wayne.