Baker finished with 16 points (5-6 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 4-6 FT), five rebounds, two assists and two steals across 17 minutes during Saturday's Summer League 104-85 loss to the Thunder.

Baker was incredibly efficient during his limited time off the bench Saturday, going 5-for-6 from the floor to score a team-high 16 points. The Harvard product was one of three players for Indiana to score 15 or more points in what turned out to be a blowout loss to the reigning NBA champions.