Baker contributed 26 points (11-18 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 0-1 FT), 10 rebounds, three assists, two steals and two blocks across 26 minutes in Friday's 113-104 Summer League win over the Pelicans.

Baker filled up the stat sheet Friday, posting a double-double to help lead his team to victory. He was one of six Pacers to score in double figures in their Summer League finale, along with Phillip Wheeler, RayJ Dennis, Enrique Freeman, Keisei Tominaga and Josiah-Jordan James.