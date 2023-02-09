Ibaka (personal) was traded from the Bucks to the Pacers on Thursday as part of a three-team deal that sent Jae Crowder to the Nets,

Ibaka saw a minimal role with the Bucks, and the two sides have spent the last several weeks attempting to find a trade partner. The 33-year-old found a new home just before Thursday's trade deadline, and he'll serve as frontcourt depth for Indiana. Myles Turner recently signed a two-year extension with the Pacers after being mentioned in trade rumors, so Ibaka could also have trouble finding much playing time with his new team.