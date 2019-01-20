Pacers' Stephan Hicks: Signed to 10-day deal

Hicks agreed to a 10-day contract with the Pacers on Sunday, J. Michael of The Indianapolis Star reports.

Hicks has been a member of the Fort Wayne Mad Ants since the 2015 season, and he's evidently played well enough to earn himself a shot with the parent club. He'll aim to impress the Pacers and extend his stay in the NBA.

Our Latest Stories