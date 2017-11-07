Leaf (ankle) is active for Tuesday's game against the Pelicans, Jim Eichenhofer of Pelicans.com reports.

After originally being ruled out for Tuesday's contest, Leaf was upgraded to questionable and now has surprisingly been given the green light to take the court. With fellow big man Domantas Sabonis (calf) sitting out, Leaf should provide some much-needed depth behind Thaddeus Young at power forward and if his ankle holds up, Leaf could have the chance to surpass his season average of 14.8 minutes during Tuesday's contest.