Pacers' T.J. Leaf: Assigned to G-League
Leaf has been assigned to the Fort Wayne Mad Ants of the G-League.
The rookie out of UCLA has been able to see the floor each of the Pacers' last eight games, but his playing time has been limited, as he's played more than five minutes only once in that span. Leaf will be joined in Fort Wayne by Ike Anigbogu and Edmond Sumner, while the Pacers will recall Alex Poythress.
