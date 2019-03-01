Pacers' T.J. Leaf: Bench-high scoring total in win
Leaf furnished 18 points (7-12 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 3-3 FT), three rebounds, one steal and one block across 22 minutes in the Pacers' 122-115 win over the Timberwolves on Thursday.
One night after a solid nine-point effort, Leaf doubled up his offensive contributions and generated a career-high scoring total in the process. Leaf is currently seeing extra run with Domantas Sabonis (ankle) sidelined and has offered value as a DFS punt play over the last pair of contests. However, his appeal in season-long leagues is extremely limited, considering Sabonis is only expected to miss a handful of games.
More News
-
Pacers' T.J. Leaf: Solid line in Wednesday's loss•
-
Pacers' T.J. Leaf: Strong showing off bench•
-
Pacers' T.J. Leaf: Gets two rejections in garbage time•
-
Pacers' T.J. Leaf: Scores eight points in 16 minutes•
-
Pacers' T.J. Leaf: Plays 13 minutes in Wednesday's win•
-
Pacers' T.J. Leaf: Will be available•
-
Week 20 Stock Watch: Who's up, down?
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head toward the stretch of the Fantasy seas...
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 20 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 19 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head toward the stretch of the Fantasy seas...
-
Fantasy Basketball Playoff Preview
Take a look at the Fantasy playoff schedule, and get help navigating those all-important w...
-
Week 18 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...