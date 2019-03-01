Leaf furnished 18 points (7-12 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 3-3 FT), three rebounds, one steal and one block across 22 minutes in the Pacers' 122-115 win over the Timberwolves on Thursday.

One night after a solid nine-point effort, Leaf doubled up his offensive contributions and generated a career-high scoring total in the process. Leaf is currently seeing extra run with Domantas Sabonis (ankle) sidelined and has offered value as a DFS punt play over the last pair of contests. However, his appeal in season-long leagues is extremely limited, considering Sabonis is only expected to miss a handful of games.