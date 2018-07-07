Leaf finished with a team-high 17 points (7-13 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-4 FT) to go along with two rebounds across 30 minutes during Saturday's 86-76 summer league win over the Spurs.

After going 2-for-14 during his debut, Leaf made up for it Saturday, though was unable to match his 10 rebounds from the first game. He'll look to continue building on his efforts to garner more run for the Pacers next season.