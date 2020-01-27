Pacers' T.J. Leaf: Cleared to play
Leaf (knee) has been cleared to play Sunday against Portland, J. Michael of the Indy Star reports.
Leaf has only appeared in five games since the start of December, so he's not a fantasy consideration in even the deepest of leagues.
