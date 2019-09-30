Pacers' T.J. Leaf: Dealing with quad injury
Leaf is nursing a quad injury, which kept him out of Monday's practice, Scott Agness of The Athletic reports.
The nature of the injury is unclear, but Leaf missed Monday morning's session and should be considered day-to-day until further notice. The Pacers will head to India on Tuesday for a pair of exhibition matchups against the Kings over the weekend.
