Pacers' T.J. Leaf: Deemed available Wednesday
Coach Nate McMillan said that Leaf (calf) and the Pacers' other injured players would all be available for Wednesday's season opener against the Grizzlies, J. Michael of The Indianapolis Star reports.
Leaf was sidelined at the end of the preseason with a sore right calf, but it appears he's since recovered from the issue over the past week. With the Pacers at full strength at the opener and with Doug McDermott now included in the team's forward ranks, Leaf may have difficultly cracking the rotation in most games.
