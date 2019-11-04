Leaf amassed 13 points (6-13 FG, 1-2 3Pt), 15 rebounds, one assist, one steal, and one block in 22 minutes during Sunday's 108-95 win over the Bulls.

Leaf shifted to a reserve role after starting Friday's tilt versus the Cavaliers in place of Myles Turner (ankle), this despite Domantas Sabonis (calf) sitting out this one as well. Regardless, Leaf finished with a career high in rebounding while pitching in across every statistical category. It's unclear whether Sabonis (calf) will be ready to return for Tuesday's contest against the Hornets (while Turner will be out a while longer), but if not Leaf may be an intriguing option for daily leagues.