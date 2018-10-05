Pacers' T.J. Leaf: Double-doubles in start
Leaf had 13 points (6-12 FG, 1-3 3Pt), 12 rebounds, four assists, two steals, and one block in 33 minutes during Thursday's 110-100 preseason victory over the Rockets.
Leaf was given the nod as the starting power forward in place of the injured Thaddeus Young (foot) and played a whopping 33 minutes. He made the most of his opportunity recording a double-double while also chipping in a combined three defensive stats to go with four dimes. Seven of his boards came on the offensive end and he certainly looked much improved in comparison to last season. Elevated play like this could mean that he works his way into the rotation but he still remains a much deeper league option until he can find some consistent playing time.
