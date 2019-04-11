Leaf totaled 28 points (12-19 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 4-5 FT), 10 rebounds, two assists, two steals and two blocks across 34 minutes in Wednesday's 135-134 win over the Hawks.

After being a role player for the Pacers all season, Leaf got his first start and ran with the opportunity, posting a team-high 28 points while earning a double-double with his work on the boards. He stepped up when needed during the regular season, and played more games than he didn't, so Leaf should see his name called off the bench quite a few times on their upcoming postseason push.