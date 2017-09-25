Leaf is expected to participate in the first day of training camp Tuesday, Pacers reporter Scott Agness of Vigilant Sports reports.

Leaf has been limited for most of the last month while dealing with an undisclosed injury, but it's apparently nothing overly concerning, and coach Nate McMillan said he anticipates having the rookie available to practice Tuesday. The first-round pick out of UCLA isn't likely to hold a major role right away, but he could eventually work his way into a rotational role for the rebuilding Pacers.