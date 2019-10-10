The Pacers exercised the fourth-year option on Leaf's (quadriceps) rookie contract Thursday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

The transaction keeps Leaf in the fold through the 2020-21 season, with the 22-year-old forward set to earn $4.33 million in the final year of his rookie deal. Through his first two seasons in the NBA, Leaf hasn't been a prominent member of the Indiana rotation. In 111 games, Leaf has averaged 3.4 points and 1.9 rebounds in 8.8 minutes.