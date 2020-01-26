Pacers' T.J. Leaf: Game-time call Sunday
Leaf (knee) will be a game-time decision for Sunday's matchup against the Trail Blazers, J. Michael of The Indianapolis Star reports.
Leaf is dealing with some right knee soreness, but he may be able to take the court Sunday. That said, his role has been minimal, and his presence likely wouldn't affect the Pacers' rotation.
