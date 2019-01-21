Pacers' T.J. Leaf: Gets two rejections in garbage time
Leaf contributed two points (1-2 FG), two blocks and one rebound across eight minutes Sunday in the Pacers' 120-95 win over the Hornets.
Leaf has seen action in eight consecutive games, marking the longest stretch of the season in which he's been summoned off the bench. Even so, he's maxed out at 18 minutes during that stretch and has played single-digit minutes on four of those occasions, making it difficult to mine much fantasy value from him. It will likely take long-term injuries to two of Myles Turner, Thaddeus Young or Domantas Sabonis before Leaf sees enough run to consistently put up useful numbers.
More News
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 15 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 15
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 15 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With 18 teams set to play four times in Week 15, you won't be lacking for options to start....
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 14
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 14 Waiver Wire
Who should you add for Week 14 and beyond? We break down the biggest names right here.
-
Week 14 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With the Knicks and Wizards traveling to London, that's going to shake up Fantasy lineups....