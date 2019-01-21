Leaf contributed two points (1-2 FG), two blocks and one rebound across eight minutes Sunday in the Pacers' 120-95 win over the Hornets.

Leaf has seen action in eight consecutive games, marking the longest stretch of the season in which he's been summoned off the bench. Even so, he's maxed out at 18 minutes during that stretch and has played single-digit minutes on four of those occasions, making it difficult to mine much fantasy value from him. It will likely take long-term injuries to two of Myles Turner, Thaddeus Young or Domantas Sabonis before Leaf sees enough run to consistently put up useful numbers.