Leaf is expected to move to the bench Sunday against the Bulls with JaKarr Sampson entering the starting lineup.

Coach Nate McMillan didn't explicitly reveal who would exit the lineup to clear a spot for Sampson, but Leaf looks like the most logical choice after an unsuccessful cameo as a starter in place of Myles Turner (ankle) in Friday's 102-95 win over the Cavaliers. Leaf played only eight minutes in the victory, finishing with zero points (0-4 FG, 0-2 3Pt), three rebounds and one steal.