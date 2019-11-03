Pacers' T.J. Leaf: Headed back to bench
Leaf is expected to move to the bench Sunday against the Bulls with JaKarr Sampson entering the starting lineup.
Coach Nate McMillan didn't explicitly reveal who would exit the lineup to clear a spot for Sampson, but Leaf looks like the most logical choice after an unsuccessful cameo as a starter in place of Myles Turner (ankle) in Friday's 102-95 win over the Cavaliers. Leaf played only eight minutes in the victory, finishing with zero points (0-4 FG, 0-2 3Pt), three rebounds and one steal.
More News
-
Week 3 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: First edition
Mike Barner unveils the Fantasy Basketball mailbag in which he tries to help sort out lineup...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 2
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 2
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 2 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...
-
Position battles updates
Nick Whalen checks in on the ongoing position battles as the preseason nears its close.