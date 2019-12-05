Play

Leaf (DNP-Coach's Decision) didn't play in Wednesday's 107-100 win over the Thunder.

Leaf has earned single-digit minutes in four straight appearances, and he hasn't seen double-digit minutes since Nov. 16. His averages aren't all that bad on a per-minute basis, but Leaf is not consistently part of the rotation and thus can likely be avoided across most fantasy formats.

More News
Our Latest Stories