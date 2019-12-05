Pacers' T.J. Leaf: Healthy scratch versus Thunder
Leaf (DNP-Coach's Decision) didn't play in Wednesday's 107-100 win over the Thunder.
Leaf has earned single-digit minutes in four straight appearances, and he hasn't seen double-digit minutes since Nov. 16. His averages aren't all that bad on a per-minute basis, but Leaf is not consistently part of the rotation and thus can likely be avoided across most fantasy formats.
More News
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Star search
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 7
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 7.
-
Week 7 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 7 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Celtics and...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Freaky deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 6
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.