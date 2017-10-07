Pacers' T.J. Leaf: Leads team in scoring with 18
Leaf posted 18 points (6-10 FG, 4-5 3 Pt, 2-2 FT) and six rebounds across 22 minutes in Friday's 106-102 preseason win over the Cavaliers.
Leaf exploded off the bench Friday, which was unexpected considering he's been hampered with an undisclosed injury in practice.The 18th pick in the NBA draft is expected to platoon with Bogan Bogdanovic and Domantos Sabonis in the second unit, and all three saw equal time behind Thaddeus Young Friday. Leaf emerged with the most impressive stat line in the 4, which is an encouraging sign for Leaf's prospects as a fantasy asset moving forward.
