Pacers' T.J. Leaf: Leaves Friday's game with ankle sprain
Leaf suffered a left ankle sprain during Friday's game against the 76ers and is doubtful to return.
Leaf had to be helped off the floor after just six minutes of action, posting two points (1-2 FT), one rebound, one steal and one turnover. While it's being listed as a sprain, Leaf will likely have more tests following the game, which should give us a better indication for how much time he could miss. For now, tentatively consider Leaf questionable for Sunday's game against the Knicks.
