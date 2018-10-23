Pacers' T.J. Leaf: Likely to play Wednesday
Leaf (ankle) participated in practice Tuesday and is expected to be available for Wednesday's game against San Antonio, J. Michael of The Indianapolis Star reports.
Leaf suffered a sprained left ankle in his first minute of action this season Wednesday against Memphis, but he managed to go through practice Tuesday for the first time since the injury. The 21-year-old forward should be an option off the bench for Indiana in their upcoming matchup.
