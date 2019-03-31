Pacers' T.J. Leaf: Logs four minutes in loss
Leaf finished with one rebound and one assist in four minutes during Saturday's 121-116 loss to the Magic.
Leaf was the only Pacer to see the court but not play double-digit minutes. He earned just single-digit minutes in eight of 11 tilts during the month of March. As a result, the sophomore power forward isn't a reliable option across most fantasy formats.
