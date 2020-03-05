Pacers' T.J. Leaf: Logs three minutes versus Bucks
Leaf saw three minutes during Wednesday's 119-100 loss to the Bucks.
Leaf didn't attempt a single shot nor did he record any stats in his three minutes of action. This is just the fourth time he has seen the court since the beginning of January, and Leaf can be left on waiver wires across all fantasy formats.
