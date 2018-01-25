Leaf (ankle) was held out of Thursday's practice and is considered questionable for Friday's matchup with the Cavaliers, Jeremiah Johnson of Fox Sports Indiana reports.

Leaf sprained his right ankle during Wednesday's game against the Suns, forcing him to leave the game early in the first half. The fact that he was subsequently unable to practice Thursday doesn't bode well for his availability Friday, though consider him questionable for now. Look for Leaf to try and participate in morning shootaround before a final decision is made on his status, though an absence from him likely wouldn't mean any drastic changes for the Pacers' typical rotation.