Pacers' T.J. Leaf: Misses practice, questionable for Friday
Leaf (ankle) was held out of Thursday's practice and is considered questionable for Friday's matchup with the Cavaliers, Jeremiah Johnson of Fox Sports Indiana reports.
Leaf sprained his right ankle during Wednesday's game against the Suns, forcing him to leave the game early in the first half. The fact that he was subsequently unable to practice Thursday doesn't bode well for his availability Friday, though consider him questionable for now. Look for Leaf to try and participate in morning shootaround before a final decision is made on his status, though an absence from him likely wouldn't mean any drastic changes for the Pacers' typical rotation.
More News
-
Pacers' T.J. Leaf: Won't return Wednesday•
-
Pacers' T.J. Leaf: Questionable to return with ankle injury•
-
Pacers' T.J. Leaf: Assigned to G-League•
-
Pacers' T.J. Leaf: Active and available to play Tuesday•
-
Pacers' T.J. Leaf: Upgraded to questionable Tuesday•
-
Pacers' T.J. Leaf: Will remain out Tuesday•
-
Scouting out Dynasty sleepers
Going deeper into dynasty formats, Alex Barutha looks at sleeper candidates like Jarrett Allen,...
-
Week 15 Waiver Wire targets
In limited minutes, Wayne Ellington keeps rising up the ranks of 3-point scorers. Alex Rikleen...
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
J.J. Redick is expected to miss at least two weeks with a cracked fibula. Jeff Stotts updates...
-
Stock Watch: Trending up & down
Halfway through the season, trends becomes more noticeable. Juan Blanco breaks down who's trending...
-
Waiver Wire: Ellington firing away
With the trade deadline coming up, Greg Monroe could end up making a big impact for you.
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.