Leaf (calf) is no longer listed on the injury report for Friday's game against the Hawks.

Leaf missed the final five games prior to the All-Star break with a left calf injury, but the additional week and a half off appears to have given him a chance to make a full recovery. Look for Leaf to be active and available to play Friday, though he's logged single-digit minutes in five of the last six games he's played, which should keep him off the fantasy radar.