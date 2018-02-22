Pacers' T.J. Leaf: No longer listed on injury report
Leaf (calf) is no longer listed on the injury report for Friday's game against the Hawks.
Leaf missed the final five games prior to the All-Star break with a left calf injury, but the additional week and a half off appears to have given him a chance to make a full recovery. Look for Leaf to be active and available to play Friday, though he's logged single-digit minutes in five of the last six games he's played, which should keep him off the fantasy radar.
