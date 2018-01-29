Pacers' T.J. Leaf: Not on injury repor
Leaf is not on the Pacers' injury report leading up to Monday's matchup with the Hornets.
The rookie had been battling a minor ankle injury, which cost him two games, including Saturday's contest, but Leaf will return to availability off the bench Monday. The UCLA product has seen a slight uptick in playing time of late, though he's still averaging only 10.5 minutes per game in January, and he's played single-digit minutes in each of his last three contests.
