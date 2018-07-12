Pacers' T.J. Leaf: Out for remainder of Wednesday's game
Leaf has been ruled out for the remainder of Wednesday's summer league contest against the Hawks with left knee soreness.
Leaf played 13 minutes Wednesday before exiting with knee soreness. The severity of the injury is unknown at this point, and this could just be the Pacers being very cautious and not wanting to risk any injuries in summer league. More information on Leaf's status should come out at the conclusion of Wednesday's game as well as throughout the rest of summer league.
