Play

Leaf (calf) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Celtics.

Leaf will get the night off to nurse a sore left calf that he injured during Wednesday shootaround. The rookie has only logged over 20 minutes in a game twice this season, so he didn't garner much fantasy value when healthy. His next chance to take the court will come Sunday against the Knicks.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories