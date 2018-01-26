Pacers' T.J. Leaf: Out Friday vs. Cavs
Leaf (ankle) has been ruled out of Friday's contest against the Cavaliers, Clifton Brown of The Indianapolis Star reports.
Leaf was held out of practice Thursday after spraining his right ankle Wednesday against the Suns. In his absence, Brown reports that coach Nate McMillan said Alex Poythress could see some run off the pine.
